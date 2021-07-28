 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

I-Mab Stock Moves Higher As IND For Mid-Stage Efineptakin Cancer Trial Accepted By China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:
I-Mab Stock Moves Higher As IND For Mid-Stage Efineptakin Cancer Trial Accepted By China
  • The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has signed off I-Mab's (NASDAQ: IMAB) IND application to initiate a Phase 2 trial of efineptakin alfa for advanced solid tumors.
  • The trial will evaluate efineptakin alfa in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody for tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer and head and neck cancers (HNC).
  • Efineptakin alfa is a long-acting recombinant human interleukin-7 being developed as a T lymphocyte-booster for cancer-related immunotherapy. 
  • Price Action: IMAB shares are up 14.60% at $69.56 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMAB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Spikes On Pfizer Investment, FDA Nod For Jazz, Orchard Signs Licensing Deal, Acumen Pharma Debuts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Mediwound, Provention FDA Decisions, IPOs, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com