I-Mab Stock Moves Higher As IND For Mid-Stage Efineptakin Cancer Trial Accepted By China
- The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has signed off I-Mab's (NASDAQ: IMAB) IND application to initiate a Phase 2 trial of efineptakin alfa for advanced solid tumors.
- The trial will evaluate efineptakin alfa in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody for tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer and head and neck cancers (HNC).
- Efineptakin alfa is a long-acting recombinant human interleukin-7 being developed as a T lymphocyte-booster for cancer-related immunotherapy.
- Price Action: IMAB shares are up 14.60% at $69.56 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
