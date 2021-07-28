Bristol Myers Q2 Earnings Slightly Ahead Of Estimates, Trims FY21 GAAP EPS Guidance
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) posted Q2 revenues of $11.7 billion, an increase of 16%, or 13%, when adjusted for foreign exchange, slightly above the consensus estimate of $11.3 billion.
- Sales in the same period a year ago were negatively impacted by approximately $350 million of COVID-19-related channel inventory work downs.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.93 came in marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.91 and 18% higher than 1.63 posted a year ago.
- U.S. revenues increased 14% to $7.4 billion, and International revenues increased 18% to $4.3 billion.
- Adjusted gross margin decreased from 80.5% to 79.8%, driven by foreign exchange and product mix.
- Revlimid, Eliquis, Opdivo sales increased 11%, 29%, 16% to $3.2 billion, 2.8 billion, and 1.9 billion, respectively.
- FY21 Guidance: Bristol Myers trimmed its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance of $3.18 - $3.38 to $2.77 - $2.97 and reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.35 - $7.55 versus a consensus of $7.48.
- it expects revenues to increase in the high-single digits, with an adjusted gross margin of around 80%
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.09% at 67.55 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
