 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers Q2 Earnings Slightly Ahead Of Estimates, Trims FY21 GAAP EPS Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers Q2 Earnings Slightly Ahead Of Estimates, Trims FY21 GAAP EPS Guidance
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMYposted Q2 revenues of $11.7 billion, an increase of 16%, or 13%, when adjusted for foreign exchange, slightly above the consensus estimate of $11.3 billion. 
  • Sales in the same period a year ago were negatively impacted by approximately $350 million of COVID-19-related channel inventory work downs.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.93 came in marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.91 and 18% higher than 1.63 posted a year ago.
  • U.S. revenues increased 14% to $7.4 billion, and International revenues increased 18% to $4.3 billion.
  • Adjusted gross margin decreased from 80.5% to 79.8%, driven by foreign exchange and product mix.
  • Revlimid, Eliquis, Opdivo sales increased 11%, 29%, 16% to $3.2 billion, 2.8 billion, and 1.9 billion, respectively.
  • FY21 Guidance: Bristol Myers trimmed its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance of $3.18 - $3.38 to $2.77 - $2.97 and reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.35 - $7.55 versus a consensus of $7.48. 
  • it expects revenues to increase in the high-single digits, with an adjusted gross margin of around 80%
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.09% at 67.55 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
Recap: Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 Earnings
Infinity Pharma Stock Drops After Updated Data From Bladder & Breast Cancer Trials, Q2 Earnings
Bristol Myers Pulls Accelerated Approval For Opdivo In Post-Nexavar Liver Cancer
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com