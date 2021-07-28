 Skip to main content

Pfizer Q2 Results Beat Wall Street Expectations; Expects $33B From COVID-19 Vax Sales In 2021

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:06am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEreports Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.07, well ahead of the consensus of $0.96 and 73% Y/Y higher from $0.62 posted a year ago. 
  • The Company achieved Q2 revenues of $18.9 billion, +92% Y/Y, reflecting operational growth of $8.5 billion, or +86%, surpassing the Wall Street estimate of $18.4 billion.
  • Excluding the COVID-19 vaccine sales of $7.8 billion, revenues grew 10% operationally to $11.1 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: The Company raised its full-year 2021 revenue outlook to $78 billion - $80 billion (consensus of $72.78 billion), from the prior %70.5 billion - $72.5 billion.
  • It expects EPS of $3.95-$4.05 (consensus- $3.70), higher than the previous outlook of $3.55 - $3.65.
  • Pfizer has raised its revenue expectation from the COVID-19 vaccine by almost $7.5 billion to approximately $33.5 billion, reflecting 2.1 billion doses expected to be delivered in 2021 under signed contracts.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.21% at $42.01 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image by x3 from Pixabay

