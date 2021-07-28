Hutchmed Stock Gains On Kick Starting Mid-Stage Gastric Cancer Trial With AstraZeneca's Orpathys
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) have initiated a Phase 2 study of Orpathys (savolitinib) in patients with advanced or metastatic MET amplified gastric cancer (GC) or adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ).
- Orpathys is an oral, potent, and highly selective small-molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase.
- The study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Orpathys in locally advanced or metastatic GC or GEJ patients whose disease progressed after at least one line of standard therapy.
- The primary endpoint is the objective response rate (ORR). Other endpoints include 12-week and 6-month progression-free survival (PFS) rates, median PFS, duration of response, disease control rate, median overall survival, safety, and quality of life.
- Price Action: HCM shares up 7.65% at $39.24, and AZN stock is -0.49% at $57.18 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
