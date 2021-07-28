Amgen Buys Antibody Player Focused On PSMA In $2.5B Deal
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) has agreed to acquire privately-held Teneobio, a biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics called Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies.
- Amgen will pay $900 million cash while committing up to $1.6 billion in milestones. In addition, Amgen cited Teneobio’s “T-cell engager platform expands on Amgen’s existing position in bispecific T-cell engagers by providing a differentiated, but a complementary, approach to Amgen’s current BiTE platform.”
- Specifically, the acquisition gives Amgen a Phase 1 program for a drug dubbed TNB-585, a PSMA/CD3 bispecific T cell engager in development for castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Amgen plans to line that one up alongside acapatamab (formerly AMG 160) and AMG 509 as a complementary therapy.
- Five months ago, Amgen stepped up to the M&A table and acquired Five Prime for $1.9 billion, following up with the smaller Rodeo acquisition for $55 million upfront.
- Price Action: AMGN shares closed at $244.68 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.