Amgen Buys Antibody Player Focused On PSMA In $2.5B Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 6:55am   Comments
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGNhas agreed to acquire privately-held Teneobio, a biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics called Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies.

  • Amgen will pay $900 million cash while committing up to $1.6 billion in milestones. In addition, Amgen cited Teneobio’s “T-cell engager platform expands on Amgen’s existing position in bispecific T-cell engagers by providing a differentiated, but a complementary, approach to Amgen’s current BiTE platform.”
  • Specifically, the acquisition gives Amgen a Phase 1 program for a drug dubbed TNB-585, a PSMA/CD3 bispecific T cell engager in development for castration-resistant prostate cancer. 
  • Amgen plans to line that one up alongside acapatamab (formerly AMG 160) and AMG 509 as a complementary therapy.
  • Five months ago, Amgen stepped up to the M&A table and acquired Five Prime for $1.9 billion, following up with the smaller Rodeo acquisition for $55 million upfront.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares closed at $244.68 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General

