 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi's Pompe Disease Enzyme Replacement Therapy Gets EMA's CHMP Backing

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Sanofi's Pompe Disease Enzyme Replacement Therapy Gets EMA's CHMP Backing
  • The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) avalglucosidase alfa for Pompe disease.
  • The positive opinion is based on Phase 3 COMET study data, which showed avalglucosidase alfa improved respiratory function and movement endurance measures.
  • Avalglucosidase alfa is a long-term enzyme replacement therapy designed to target the mannose-6-phosphate (M6P) receptor, the underlying disease mechanism in Pompe disease.
  • The CHMP positive opinion for avalglucosidase alfa follows the EMA's acceptance of Sanofi's application at the end of 2020.
  • Avalglucosidase alfa is also currently undergoing review in the U.S., U.K., and Japan. The FDA action date is August 18.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.23% at $51.51 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

Sanofi-Regeneron's COPD Drug Fails In Mid-Stage Trial, But Shows Potential Benefit In Subgroup of Former Smokers
EMA Starts Rolling Review Of Glaxo - Sanofi COVID-19 Vaccine
Sanofi's Oral Treatment For Sleeping Sickness Gets FDA Approval
5 French Stocks To Consider For Bastille Day
Sanofi, GSK Get Nod For Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In India
WHO Recommends IL-6 Drugs From Sanofi, Roche For Critically-Ill COVID-19 Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CHMP Pompe DiseaseBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com