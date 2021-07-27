 Skip to main content

Ipsen Beefs Up Pre-Clinical Oncology Pipeline With Over $850M Deal With BAKX Therapeutics

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
  • Ipsen SA (OTC: IPSEY) and privately-held BAKX Therapeutics Inc have signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize BKX-001 as a potential treatment for leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumors.
  • Under the agreement, Ipsen will pay BAKX $14.5 million, comprising an equity investment and an upfront payment, followed by up to $837.5 million in milestone payments. 
  • The companies would also share equally costs and profits.
  • BKX-001 is an oral small molecule activator of the BCL-2 associated protein- X (BAX). 
  • BKX-001 binds to the trigger site of BAX in a catalytic manner, stimulating a conformational change in BAX to drive apoptosis in tumor cells.
  • Apoptosis is the naturally occurring process of programmed cell death. Deregulated apoptosis can lead to uncontrolled cell division and the development of a tumor.
  • Price Action: IPSEY stock was trading at $25.20 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

