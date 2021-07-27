 Skip to main content

Sol-Gel Wins FDA Approval For Fixed-Dose Combination Of Tretinoin, Benzoyl Peroxide For Acne Vulgaris

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 10:26am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd's (NASDAQ: SLGL) first proprietary drug product, Twyneo (tretinoin/benzoyl peroxide) cream, 0.1%/3%, indicated for acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.
  • Twyneo uses Sol-Gel's patented technology to entrap tretinoin, a retinoid, and benzoyl peroxide within silica-based microcapsules to stabilize tretinoin from being degraded by benzoyl peroxide and to release each of the active drug ingredients slowly.
  • The product is patent-protected until 2038.
  • Sol-Gel has partnered with Galderma to commercialize Twyneo in the U.S.
  • Sol-Gel expects to receive a regulatory milestone payment in conjunction with the approval.
  • Price Action: SLGL shares are up 2.56% at $12.42 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Acne Vulgaris BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

