Sol-Gel Wins FDA Approval For Fixed-Dose Combination Of Tretinoin, Benzoyl Peroxide For Acne Vulgaris
- The FDA has approved Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd's (NASDAQ: SLGL) first proprietary drug product, Twyneo (tretinoin/benzoyl peroxide) cream, 0.1%/3%, indicated for acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.
- Twyneo uses Sol-Gel's patented technology to entrap tretinoin, a retinoid, and benzoyl peroxide within silica-based microcapsules to stabilize tretinoin from being degraded by benzoyl peroxide and to release each of the active drug ingredients slowly.
- The product is patent-protected until 2038.
- Sol-Gel has partnered with Galderma to commercialize Twyneo in the U.S.
- Sol-Gel expects to receive a regulatory milestone payment in conjunction with the approval.
- Price Action: SLGL shares are up 2.56% at $12.42 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
