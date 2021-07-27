Merck's Keytruda Combo Trial Meets Overall Survival Endpoint In PD-L1 Expressing Breast Cancer Patients
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced overall survival (OS) results from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).
- Final analysis show first-line treatment with Keytruda/Chemo combo demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with mTNBC whose tumors expressed PD-L1.
- No new safety signals were identified.
- These OS results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities.
- The FDA also approved Keytruda - Chemo combo in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer patients at high risk.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.01% at $77.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
