Merck's Keytruda Combo Trial Meets Overall Survival Endpoint In PD-L1 Expressing Breast Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Merck's Keytruda Combo Trial Meets Overall Survival Endpoint In PD-L1 Expressing Breast Cancer Patients
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKhas announced overall survival (OS) results from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).
  • Final analysis show first-line treatment with Keytruda/Chemo combo demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with mTNBC whose tumors expressed PD-L1. 
  • No new safety signals were identified. 
  • These OS results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities.
  • The FDA also approved Keytruda - Chemo combo in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer patients at high risk.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.01% at $77.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

