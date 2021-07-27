ObsEva Stock Surges On Potential $500M Ebopiprant Deal For Preterm Labor
- Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) will license the global development, manufacturing, and commercial rights to ObsEva SA's (NASDAQ: OBSV) ebopiprant (OBE022) for preterm labor.
- Ebopiprant is a selective prostaglandin F2α (PGF2α) receptor antagonist being evaluated as a potential treatment for preterm labor by reducing inflammation and uterine contractions.
- Under the terms of the agreement, ObsEva will receive tiered double-digit royalties on commercial sales and up to $500 million in upfront and milestone payments.
- Organon will pay $25 million at signing, up to $90 million in development and regulatory milestones, and up to $385 million in sales-based milestones.
- Goldman Sachs acted as an exclusive financial advisor to ObsEva.
- Price Action: OBSV shares are up 28.2% at $3.23 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday, while OGN shares closed at $29.66 on Monday.
