Synaptogenix Stock Drops After Unveiling Analyses Of Alzheimer's Candidate
- Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) stock is plunging on heavy volume in reaction to the release of additional analyses of its Alzheimer's candidate bryostatin, showing that it missed primary endpoints.
- The analyses were based on the results of two clinical studies.
- Data were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). An abstract of the analyses showed that one study suffered from baseline imbalance.
- Another study was impacted by AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Namenda (memantine) blocking bryostatin efficacy, according to Synaptogenix.
- However, the pooled analyses showed that the two studies produced a highly significant statistical separation of the bryostatin group from the placebo group.
- Price Action: SNPX shares are down 19.6% at $9.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga