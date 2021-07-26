 Skip to main content

Synaptogenix Stock Drops After Unveiling Analyses Of Alzheimer's Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
  • Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) stock is plunging on heavy volume in reaction to the release of additional analyses of its Alzheimer's candidate bryostatin, showing that it missed primary endpoints.
  • The analyses were based on the results of two clinical studies.
  • Data were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). An abstract of the analyses showed that one study suffered from baseline imbalance.
  • Another study was impacted by AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Namenda (memantine) blocking bryostatin efficacy, according to Synaptogenix.
  • However, the pooled analyses showed that the two studies produced a highly significant statistical separation of the bryostatin group from the placebo group.
  • Price Action: SNPX shares are down 19.6% at $9.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.

