Allergan Shares Updated Data From Vision Loss Candidate Showing Significant Improvement In Near-Vision Reading

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 6:52am   Comments
Allergan Shares Updated Data From Vision Loss Candidate Showing Significant Improvement In Near-Vision Reading
  • Allergan, a unit of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), has announced new data, including the full results from the Phase 3 GEMINI 1 study of AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) ophthalmic solution for presbyopia.
  • Multiple data presentations were made at the 2021 ASCRS Annual Meeting.
  • Data demonstrated that AGN-190584 met both its primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, with patients achieving near and intermediate vision gains. 
  • In addition, AGN-190584 showed no loss of distance vision, rapid onset of action, and sustained vision gains of up to six hours. 
  • Presbyopia is a progressive eye condition that makes it difficult to focus on things up close and affects most adults over 40. 
  • A statistically significant greater proportion of participants treated with AGN-190584 gained the ability to read three additional lines on a reading chart in low light, high contrast, at Day 30, Hour 3 (22.5%), and Hour 6 (9.7%) versus the vehicle. 
  • Additional endpoints evaluated showed that 75% of participants treated with AGN-190584 achieved at least 2-line improvement, and 93% of participants achieved over 20/40 vision in photopic (daylight) DCNVA. 
  • No treatment-emergent serious adverse events were observed in any AGN-190584 treated participants. 
  • The most common treatment-emergent non-serious adverse event in the AGN-190584 group was a headache. 
  • Most side effects were mild and transient, with only 1.2% of patients discontinuing due to adverse events.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares closed at $118.19 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

