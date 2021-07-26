fbpx

FDA Strikes Off Incyte's Retifanlimab Application In Anal Cancer

byVandana Singh
July 26, 2021 6:29 am
  • The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) marketing application seeking approval for retifanlimab in anal cancer.
  • The application covers adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) who have progressed or are intolerant of platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • The agency has asked for additional data to demonstrate the clinical benefit of retifanlimab. 
  • Incyte is reviewing the letter and will discuss the next steps with the FDA.
  • The application was based on data from the Phase 2 POD1UM-202 trial.
  • In June, FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-4 that a regulatory decision on retifanlimab should be deferred until further data are available from the POD1UM-303 trial in platinum-naïve advanced SCAC that is currently underway.
  • Price Action: INCY shares closed at $79.30 on Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Posted-In:

Biotech News Health Care FDA General

