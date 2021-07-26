 Skip to main content

Protagenic Therapeutics To Start Clinical Trials For Depression Candidate By 2021 End

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 6:31am   Comments
  • Upon reviewing Protagenic Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: PTIX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead compound, PT00114, the FDA has currently rejected the Company's IND.
  • The application sought approval to start a Phase 1/2a basket study designed to test PT00114 in healthy volunteers and patients with PTSD, anxiety, and depression. 
  • The agency has asked the Company to provide clinical sites with ready-to-inject clinical vials rather than providing site pharmacies with drug substances to be formulated locally.
  • Protagenic is immediately implementing the necessary change; hence it expects to refile its IND and commence patient enrollment in Q4 of 2021 against 1H of 2021.
  • In April, the Company closed NASDAQ uplisting and a $13.2 million public offering.
  • PT00114 is a teneurin C-terminal associated peptide (TCAP), a naturally occurring peptide responsible for regulating stress response in the brain.
  • Price Action: PTIX shares closed at $2.46 on Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Posted-In: Briefs depressionBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

