Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Gets EMA's Backing For Use In Adolescents

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 9:40am   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) for use in adolescents 12 years of age and older.
  • Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission will consider the vaccine's approval in adolescents.
  • Moderna is also conducting a Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, of mRNA-1273 in children ages six months to less than 12 years.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2.89% at 332.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Photo by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

