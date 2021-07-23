 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kodiak Sciences Has Declined $125M Funding From Baker Bros Citing Strong Balance Sheet

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Kodiak Sciences Has Declined $125M Funding From Baker Bros Citing Strong Balance Sheet
  • In December 2019, Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) entered into a funding agreement with Baker Bros Advisors LP, wherein Baker Bros agreed to fund up to $225 million in exchange for the right to 4.5% royalties on Kodiak’s potential future net sales of KSI-301 and certain other products. 
  • The royalty was capped at 4.5 times the total amount funded under the Funding Agreement. 
  • By February 2020, Baker Bros funded $100 million, with the remaining $125 million to be provided after achieving specified criteria.
  •  At Kodiak’s request, Baker Bros acknowledged and confirmed that the second funding amount would not be paid, and the aggregate royalty cap would be reduced from around $1 billion to $450 million
  • The request was made in light of, among other factors, Kodiak’s strong balance sheet and its clinical trial progress.
  •  As of March, the cash balance stood at $929 million.
  • Price Action: KOD shares are down 3.8% at $84.77 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KOD)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com