Immunoprecise Stock Soars As COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Shows Neutralizing Activity Against Delta Variant In Animal Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPAhas announced new results from its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy, demonstrating potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.
  • The therapy is a four monoclonal antibody cocktail developed for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
  • IPA previously announced that TATX-03 demonstrated strong efficacy in reducing viral load in vivo using a hamster challenge model and potently neutralized pseudovirus of Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Beta (B.1.351) variants in vitro.
  • Additional evaluation of virus neutralization potency in an in vitro pseudovirus-based assay revealed that IPA's TATX-03 anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail is also not affected by the rapidly spreading Delta variant (B.1.617.2). 
  • Parallel reactivity screening of the individual antibodies of TATX-03 revealed differential susceptibility of the lead components towards the Delta (B.1.617.1) variant, with the majority showing maintained binding.
  • Price Action: IPA shares are up 23.3% at $6.89 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

