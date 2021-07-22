Immunoprecise Stock Soars As COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Shows Neutralizing Activity Against Delta Variant In Animal Study
- Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) has announced new results from its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy, demonstrating potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.
- The therapy is a four monoclonal antibody cocktail developed for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
- IPA previously announced that TATX-03 demonstrated strong efficacy in reducing viral load in vivo using a hamster challenge model and potently neutralized pseudovirus of Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Beta (B.1.351) variants in vitro.
- Additional evaluation of virus neutralization potency in an in vitro pseudovirus-based assay revealed that IPA's TATX-03 anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail is also not affected by the rapidly spreading Delta variant (B.1.617.2).
- Parallel reactivity screening of the individual antibodies of TATX-03 revealed differential susceptibility of the lead components towards the Delta (B.1.617.1) variant, with the majority showing maintained binding.
- Price Action: IPA shares are up 23.3% at $6.89 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
