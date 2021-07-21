Oramed Will Soon Start Clinical Trials For Oral COVID-19 Vaccine In Israel, Out licensed Injectable Version To Premas Biotech In India
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP) announced several updates for its majority-owned company Oravax Medical Inc.
- Oravax is gearing up to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally.
- The Institutional Review Board (IRB) in Israel has approved the study protocol and is now pending approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health.
- GMP manufacturing for the oral vaccine is underway.
- It is the exclusive owner of a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine technology that targets three SARS CoV-2 virus surface proteins, including proteins less susceptible to mutation, thus making the vaccine potentially effective against current and future variants.
- The VLP vaccine is being tested in preclinical studies against COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant.
- Oramed is currently evaluating several options concerning its interest in Oravax, including distributing a portion of its holdings to its shareholders.
- Oravax has out-licensed certain rights in the territory of India to Premas Biotech, the original developer of the novel vaccine.
- It has licensed Premas the right to develop an injectable version of its VLP technology.
- Price Action: ORMP shares are up 6.51% at $13.02 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
