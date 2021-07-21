 Skip to main content

Oramed Will Soon Start Clinical Trials For Oral COVID-19 Vaccine In Israel, Out licensed Injectable Version To Premas Biotech In India

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP) announced several updates for its majority-owned company Oravax Medical Inc.

  • Oravax is gearing up to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally.
  • The Institutional Review Board (IRB) in Israel has approved the study protocol and is now pending approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health. 
  • GMP manufacturing for the oral vaccine is underway. 
  • It is the exclusive owner of a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine technology that targets three SARS CoV-2 virus surface proteins, including proteins less susceptible to mutation, thus making the vaccine potentially effective against current and future variants.
  • The VLP vaccine is being tested in preclinical studies against COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant. 
  • Oramed is currently evaluating several options concerning its interest in Oravax, including distributing a portion of its holdings to its shareholders. 
  • Oravax has out-licensed certain rights in the territory of India to Premas Biotech, the original developer of the novel vaccine. 
  • It has licensed Premas the right to develop an injectable version of its VLP technology. 
  • Price Action: ORMP shares are up 6.51% at $13.02 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

