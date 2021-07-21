Biogen, Mirimus Team Up For RNAi-Based Therapeutics For Neurological Indications
- Mirimus Inc has collaborated with Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) to develop RNAi-based therapeutics targeting multiple, undisclosed neurological disease indications.
- Terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.
- Under the agreement, Mirimus will engineer RNAi-based therapeutics that Biogen will assess to determine feasibility in potential neurological disease settings.
- If feasibility is established, the companies will have the option to pursue pre-clinical development of the asset(s).
- Price Action: BIIB shares are down 0.75% at $320.06 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
