Biogen, Mirimus Team Up For RNAi-Based Therapeutics For Neurological Indications

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • Mirimus Inc has collaborated with Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) to develop RNAi-based therapeutics targeting multiple, undisclosed neurological disease indications. 
  • Terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.
  • Under the agreement, Mirimus will engineer RNAi-based therapeutics that Biogen will assess to determine feasibility in potential neurological disease settings. 
  • If feasibility is established, the companies will have the option to pursue pre-clinical development of the asset(s).
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are down 0.75% at $320.06 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

