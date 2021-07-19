FibroGen Out-Licenses Recombinant Human Collagen-Based Biosynthetic Cornea
- Eluminex Biosciences (Suzhou) Limited has exclusively licensed global rights to develop and commercialize a biosynthetic cornea from FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN).
- The biosynthetic cornea is derived from recombinant human collagen Type III and is intended to treat patients with corneal blindness.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Eluminex will make an $8 million upfront payment to FibroGen.
- In addition, FibroGen may receive up to $100 million in milestone payments. It is also eligible to receive royalties based upon worldwide net sales.
- The Eluminex biosynthetic cornea (EB-301) is a clinical-stage corneal stromal substitute that will be initially developed for the China market.
- Price Action: FGEN shares are down 1.74% at $14.10 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
