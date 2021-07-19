 Skip to main content

FibroGen Out-Licenses Recombinant Human Collagen-Based Biosynthetic Cornea

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • Eluminex Biosciences (Suzhou) Limited has exclusively licensed global rights to develop and commercialize a biosynthetic cornea from FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN).
  • The biosynthetic cornea is derived from recombinant human collagen Type III and is intended to treat patients with corneal blindness.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Eluminex will make an $8 million upfront payment to FibroGen. 
  • In addition, FibroGen may receive up to $100 million in milestone payments. It is also eligible to receive royalties based upon worldwide net sales.
  • The Eluminex biosynthetic cornea (EB-301) is a clinical-stage corneal stromal substitute that will be initially developed for the China market. 
  • Price Action: FGEN shares are down 1.74% at $14.10 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

