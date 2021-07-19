 Skip to main content

Gilead's Lenacapavir Shows High Rates Of Virologic Suppression In Heavily Treated HIV Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 6:06am   Comments

  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILDannounced new Phase 3 data from the ongoing CAPELLA trial evaluating lenacapavir, its investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor. 
  • The data were presented at the 11th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.
  • The findings demonstrate that lenacapavir, administered subcutaneously every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals, achieved high rates of virologic suppression at Week 26 in people with multi-drug resistant HIV.   
  • In this patient population, 81% (n=29/36) of participants receiving the lenacapavir combo regimen achieved an undetectable viral load at Week 26.
  • Last month, Gilead submitted a marketing application to the FDA for lenacapavir. 
  • If approved, lenacapavir would be the first capsid inhibitor and the only HIV-1 treatment option administered every six months.
  • The Company also shared announced long-term Biktarvy data showing high efficacy and durable viral suppression in untreated HIV patients.
  • Price Action: GILD shares closed at $68.63 on Friday.

