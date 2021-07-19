Gilead's Lenacapavir Shows High Rates Of Virologic Suppression In Heavily Treated HIV Patients
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced new Phase 3 data from the ongoing CAPELLA trial evaluating lenacapavir, its investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor.
- The data were presented at the 11th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.
- The findings demonstrate that lenacapavir, administered subcutaneously every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals, achieved high rates of virologic suppression at Week 26 in people with multi-drug resistant HIV.
- In this patient population, 81% (n=29/36) of participants receiving the lenacapavir combo regimen achieved an undetectable viral load at Week 26.
- Last month, Gilead submitted a marketing application to the FDA for lenacapavir.
- If approved, lenacapavir would be the first capsid inhibitor and the only HIV-1 treatment option administered every six months.
- The Company also shared announced long-term Biktarvy data showing high efficacy and durable viral suppression in untreated HIV patients.
- Price Action: GILD shares closed at $68.63 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs HIV Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General