Four-Year Biktarvy Data Show High Efficacy, Durable Viral Suppression In Untreated HIV Patients
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced long-term Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) data showing high efficacy and durable viral suppression in HIV patients.
- These data were presented at the 11th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.
- A pooled analysis of a 48-week open-label extension of two Phase 3 studies showed that 99% of participants achieved and maintained an undetectable viral load with Biktarvy through four years of follow-up.
- Data also included HIV patients aged 65 and older who switched to Biktarvy (n=86) from either Genvoya or a tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)-based regimen.
- The analysis showed that 100% of participants and 74% of participants in the snapshot analysis of the Intention to Treat-Exposed (ITT-E) population maintained high rates of virologic suppression at Week 96 with no virologic failures or emergent resistance.
- Gilead presented additional Biktarvy data at IAS 2021, including 72-week data from the BRAAVE study showing 99% of Black adults virologically suppressed and switched to Biktarvy from a standard regimen achieved and maintained an undetectable viral load.
