China Approves AstraZeneca's Imfinzi For Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- National Medical Products Administration of China has approved AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) to treat an aggressive type of lung cancer in adults.
- The approval comes for the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer, combined with standard of care platinum chemotherapy (etoposide plus a choice of either carboplatin or cisplatin).
- China's approval came after positive results from a late-stage trial, which showed that the drug, when used with chemotherapy, reduced the risk of death by 27% versus chemotherapy alone.
- Median overall survival stood at 13.0 months versus 10.3 months for chemotherapy alone.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.70% at $56.39 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
