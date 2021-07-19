 Skip to main content

China Approves AstraZeneca's Imfinzi For Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 5:47am   Comments
  • National Medical Products Administration of China has approved AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) to treat an aggressive type of lung cancer in adults.
  • The approval comes for the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer, combined with standard of care platinum chemotherapy (etoposide plus a choice of either carboplatin or cisplatin).
  • China's approval came after positive results from a late-stage trial, which showed that the drug, when used with chemotherapy, reduced the risk of death by 27% versus chemotherapy alone.
  • Median overall survival stood at 13.0 months versus 10.3 months for chemotherapy alone.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.70% at $56.39 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

