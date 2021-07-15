Ipsen In-Licenses Parkinson's Candidate From IRLAB
- Ipsen SA (OTC: IPSEY) and IRLAB have signed a licensing agreement, providing Ipsen exclusive rights to mesdopetam.
- Under the terms of the agreement, IRLAB will be eligible to receive up to $363 million, including an upfront cash payment of $28 million and up to $335 million in milestone payments.
- IRLAB is also eligible to receive tiered low double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales of mesdopetam.
- Mesdopetam (IRL790) is a dopamine D3-receptor antagonist being developed to prevent and treat levodopa-induced dyskinesias and psychosis in Parkinson’s.
- Price Action: IPSEY shares traded at 25.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
