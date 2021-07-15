 Skip to main content

Ipsen In-Licenses Parkinson's Candidate From IRLAB

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
  • Ipsen SA (OTC: IPSEY) and IRLAB have signed a licensing agreement, providing Ipsen exclusive rights to mesdopetam. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, IRLAB will be eligible to receive up to $363 million, including an upfront cash payment of $28 million and up to $335 million in milestone payments. 
  • IRLAB is also eligible to receive tiered low double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales of mesdopetam.
  • Mesdopetam (IRL790) is a dopamine D3-receptor antagonist being developed to prevent and treat levodopa-induced dyskinesias and psychosis in Parkinson’s. 
  • Price Action: IPSEY shares traded at 25.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

