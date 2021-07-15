Vir Biotechnology Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Hepatitis B Trial With Combination Therapy
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has dosed the first patient in the Phase 2 MARCH trial evaluating VIR-2218 in combination with VIR-3434 to treat patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
- The combination treatment is designed to achieve a functional cure (defined as undetectable HBsAg and sustained suppression of HBV DNA).
- The multi-center, open-label Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the combination of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 in approximately 90 adult patients with chronic HBV infection receiving nucleot(s)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor therapy.
- The trial's primary endpoints are the proportion of patients with treatment-emergent adverse events and serious adverse events, grading of post-treatment clinical laboratory parameters, and the proportion of patients achieving a functional cure.
- Price Action: VIR shares are up 0.59% at $35.63 on the last check Thursday.
