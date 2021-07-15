 Skip to main content

Vir Biotechnology Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Hepatitis B Trial With Combination Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Vir Biotechnology Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Hepatitis B Trial With Combination Therapy
  • Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIRhas dosed the first patient in the Phase 2 MARCH trial evaluating VIR-2218 in combination with VIR-3434 to treat patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
  • The combination treatment is designed to achieve a functional cure (defined as undetectable HBsAg and sustained suppression of HBV DNA).
  • The multi-center, open-label Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the combination of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 in approximately 90 adult patients with chronic HBV infection receiving nucleot(s)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor therapy. 
  • The trial's primary endpoints are the proportion of patients with treatment-emergent adverse events and serious adverse events, grading of post-treatment clinical laboratory parameters, and the proportion of patients achieving a functional cure.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are up 0.59% at $35.63 on the last check Thursday.

