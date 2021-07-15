Navidea Stock Gains After FDA Grants End Of Phase 2 Meeting To Discuss Rheumatoid Arthritis Program
- The FDA has granted Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc's (NYSE: NAVB) request for an End-of-Phase 2 Type B meeting to discuss its ongoing program in Rheumatoid Arthritis and advancement to the Phase 3 trial.
- The meeting will take place on September 1 via conference call.
- The meeting will be centered on a discussion of results from Phase 2b NAV3-31 study of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging.
- The Phase 3 trial will establish the ability of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging to serve as an early predictor of treatment response in RA patients switching to an anti-TNFα therapy.
- Price Action: NAVB shares are up 9.92% at $1.99 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
