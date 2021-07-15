 Skip to main content

Navidea Stock Gains After FDA Grants End Of Phase 2 Meeting To Discuss Rheumatoid Arthritis Program

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:48am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc's (NYSE: NAVBrequest for an End-of-Phase 2 Type B meeting to discuss its ongoing program in Rheumatoid Arthritis and advancement to the Phase 3 trial. 
  • The meeting will take place on September 1 via conference call.
  • The meeting will be centered on a discussion of results from Phase 2b NAV3-31 study of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging.
  • The Phase 3 trial will establish the ability of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging to serve as an early predictor of treatment response in RA patients switching to an anti-TNFα therapy.
  • Price Action: NAVB shares are up 9.92% at $1.99 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

