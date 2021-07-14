INmune Bio Issues Equity Raise Of $40M At 18% Discount To Fund Alzheimer's Candidate Development
- INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) has announced a direct offering of 1.8 million shares at $22.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $40 million.
- The offering will close by July 16.
- A.G.P. Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.
- INmune Bio will use the proceeds to advance its lead clinical candidate, XPro1595, in Alzheimer's disease, which is expected to enter the Phase 2 trial by the end of 2021.
- "With this investment, we expect the Company's Phase II program in Alzheimer's disease is completely funded," said RJ Tesi, CEO.
- In June, XPro1595 received the chemical drug name pegipanermin from the United States Adopted Name Council.
- In January, Phase 1b study showed CSF biomarkers of neurodegeneration and synaptic dysfunction, and biomarkers improved after three months of therapy with XPro1595.
- Price Action: INMB shares are down 8.6% at $24.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap General