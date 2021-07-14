 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

INmune Bio Issues Equity Raise Of $40M At 18% Discount To Fund Alzheimer's Candidate Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
INmune Bio Issues Equity Raise Of $40M At 18% Discount To Fund Alzheimer's Candidate Development
  • INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) has announced a direct offering of 1.8 million shares at $22.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $40 million.
  • The offering will close by July 16.
  • A.G.P. Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.
  • INmune Bio will use the proceeds to advance its lead clinical candidate, XPro1595, in Alzheimer's disease, which is expected to enter the Phase 2 trial by the end of 2021. 
  • "With this investment, we expect the Company's Phase II program in Alzheimer's disease is completely funded," said RJ Tesi, CEO. 
  • In June, XPro1595 received the chemical drug name pegipanermin from the United States Adopted Name Council.
  • In January, Phase 1b study showed CSF biomarkers of neurodegeneration and synaptic dysfunction, and biomarkers improved after three months of therapy with XPro1595.
  • Price Action: INMB shares are down 8.6% at $24.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INMB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com