CohBar Stock Slumps As Data From NASH, Obesity Candidate Delayed By Almost Two Months

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Share:
  • CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBRhas updated the timing for releasing Phase 1a/1b trial data of CB4211 for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. 
  • The process of data entry and final validation, which must be concluded before database lock, is ongoing. 
  • Once the database is locked, external biostatisticians will have access to the unblinded data from the study, enabling them to perform the data analysis and generate the final output. 
  • The company currently expects to release topline data before Labor Day 2021.
  • In Q1 2021 earnings release, the company expected the data in early July 2021.
  • Price Action: CWBR shares are down 17.4% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

