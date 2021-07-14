CohBar Stock Slumps As Data From NASH, Obesity Candidate Delayed By Almost Two Months
- CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBR) has updated the timing for releasing Phase 1a/1b trial data of CB4211 for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity.
- The process of data entry and final validation, which must be concluded before database lock, is ongoing.
- Once the database is locked, external biostatisticians will have access to the unblinded data from the study, enabling them to perform the data analysis and generate the final output.
- The company currently expects to release topline data before Labor Day 2021.
- In Q1 2021 earnings release, the company expected the data in early July 2021.
- Price Action: CWBR shares are down 17.4% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
