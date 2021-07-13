Hoth Therapeutics' HT-003 Shows Encouraging Action Against Acne In Animal Model
- Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has announced that its HT-003 group of assets has yielded positive results in an in vivo acne therapeutic model.
- The model showed that HT-003 reduces toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) expression, one of the most critical pathways for acne pathophysiology.
- The study also showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of numerous cytokines critical for acne pathophysiology that are also relevant therapeutic markers for other inflammatory-driven skin diseases.
- HT-003 is a group of retinoic acid metabolism blocking agents, novel agents that prevent the breakdown of retinoic acid. Retinoic acid acts as an anti-inflammatory agent in the body.
- In addition to the dermatologic application, Hoth Therapeutics is exploring the potential application of HT-003 assets in inflammatory bowel disorders.
- Price Action: HOTH shares are down 2.01% at $1.46 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
