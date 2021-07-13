H.C. Wainwright Says Targeted Oncology Therapies "Gives An Edge" To Tempest Therapeutics
- H.C. Wainwright has initiated coverage of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) with a Buy rating and $51 price target, seeing an upside potential of over 100%.
- A strategic portfolio of targeted therapies in oncology "gives Tempest an edge," analyst Joseph Pantginis tells investors in a research note.
- According to him, Tempest sets itself apart from other companies in the immuno-oncology space by shifting its focus to innovative targets and mechanisms.
- Recently, Tempest began trading on the NASDAQ through a reverse merger with Millendo Therapeutics.
- Sam Whiting, chief medical officer, will participate in a webcast panel titled "Developing Therapies for the Next Immuno-Oncology Targets" at the William Blair 2021 Biotech Focus Conference tomorrow.
- Price Action: TPST shares are up 5.42% at $25.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for TPST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for TPST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General