Johnson & Johnson Posts Positive 3-Year Stelara Data In Ulcerative Colitis
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced new three-year data from the long-term extension (LTE) of the Stelara (ustekinumab) Phase 3 UNIFI study.
- Investigators designed the trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of induction and maintenance doses for the treatment in moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis patients.
- The study enrolled adults who could not tolerate conventional treatments, such as corticosteroids and immunomodulators or biologics.
- In three-year data from the Unifi phase 3 trial of the 348 patients, 55.2% of adults who responded to treatment sustained remission for 152 weeks.
- In addition, 96.4% of the patients in remission in week 152 were corticosteroid-free.
- On the safety front, the study didn't flag any new risks.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.35% at $169.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ulcerative colitisBiotech News Health Care General