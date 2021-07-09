 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Posts Positive 3-Year Stelara Data In Ulcerative Colitis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Posts Positive 3-Year Stelara Data In Ulcerative Colitis
  • The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJannounced new three-year data from the long-term extension (LTE) of the Stelara (ustekinumab) Phase 3 UNIFI study.
  • Investigators designed the trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of induction and maintenance doses for the treatment in moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis patients. 
  • The study enrolled adults who could not tolerate conventional treatments, such as corticosteroids and immunomodulators or biologics.
  • In three-year data from the Unifi phase 3 trial of the 348 patients, 55.2% of adults who responded to treatment sustained remission for 152 weeks. 
  • In addition, 96.4% of the patients in remission in week 152 were corticosteroid-free.  
  • On the safety front, the study didn't flag any new risks.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.35% at $169.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Vor Biopharma, Janssen Team Up To Develop Combination Therapies For Acute Myeloid Leukemia
COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Blood Clots Probably Linked To Amino Acids, Study Shows: WSJ
Analyzing Johnson & Johnson's Unusual Options Activity
Certain European Countries Order 40M Additional J&J COVID-19 Jabs: Reuters
A Look Into Johnson & Johnson's Price Over Earnings
Mayo Clinic Purchases BioSig's PURE EP™ for use at its Phoenix Location
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ulcerative colitisBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com