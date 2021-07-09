 Skip to main content

BeiGene-Amgen's Kyprolis Gets Approval In China For Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:16am   Comments
  • The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has conditionally approved Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma.
  • The approval covers Kyprolis in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients who have received at least two prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. 
  • Kyprolis is licensed to BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) in China under a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN). 
  • The conditional approval was based on results from the Phase 3 trial. Results showed that the overall response rate, the primary endpoint, was 35.8%.
  • The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.6 months. 
  • Price Action: AMGN and BGNE shares closed at $244.28 and $320.11, respectively, on Thursday.

