BeiGene-Amgen's Kyprolis Gets Approval In China For Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma Patients
- The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has conditionally approved Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma.
- The approval covers Kyprolis in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients who have received at least two prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent.
- Kyprolis is licensed to BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) in China under a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN).
- The conditional approval was based on results from the Phase 3 trial. Results showed that the overall response rate, the primary endpoint, was 35.8%.
- The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.6 months.
