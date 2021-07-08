 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akero's NASH Candidate Shows Substantial Liver Fat Reductions After Four Months Of Treatment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
Akero's NASH Candidate Shows Substantial Liver Fat Reductions After Four Months Of Treatment
  • Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has announced full results of the main portion of its Phase 2a BALANCED trial of efruxifermin (EFX) in NASH patients with F1-F3 fibrosis have been published in Nature Medicine.
  • The manuscript provides a comprehensive analysis showing that pre-cirrhotic NASH patients treated for 16 weeks with EFX achieved substantial reductions in liver fat, associated with decreases in markers of liver injury and inflammation and reversal of fibrosis.
  • The study met its primary endpoint of absolute change from baseline in hepatic fat fraction measured at week 12, with 48% of EFX patients across dose groups achieving normal liver fat levels, compared with 5% of placebo patients. 
  • The BALANCED study also incorporated a 30-patient expansion cohort in late-stage (F4) cirrhotic NASH. Substantial improvements in fibrosis were evident after 16 weeks of treatment, with 58% of EFX patients meeting one of two key biopsy endpoints. 
  • Specifically, 4 of 12 patients who received 50mg EFX achieved a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH, and 3 of 12 achieved NASH resolution in each case compared with 0 of 5 placebo patients. 
  • Price Action: AKRO shares are down 0.62% at $23.96 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics New Analyses For Efruxifermin Shows Rapid, Substantial Liver Fat Reduction In NASH Patients
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Incyte, Ascendis FDA Decisions, Liver Congress Presentations And 4 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs NASHBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com