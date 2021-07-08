F-star Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Licensing Pact For STING Inhibitors With AstraZeneca
- F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FSTX) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) for research, development, and commercialization of next-generation Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) inhibitor compounds.
- Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca is granted exclusive access to F-star's novel preclinical STING inhibitors.
- AstraZeneca will be responsible for all future R&D and commercialization of the STING inhibitor compounds.
- F-star will retain rights to all STING agonists currently in clinical development for cancer.
- F-star is eligible to receive upfront and near-term payments of up to $12 million and milestone payments of over $300 million, as well as royalty payments.
- Price Action: FSTX shares are up 15.4% at $8.47, and AZN shares are down 0.97% at $59.18 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
