F-star Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Licensing Pact For STING Inhibitors With AstraZeneca

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FSTX) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) for research, development, and commercialization of next-generation Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) inhibitor compounds.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca is granted exclusive access to F-star's novel preclinical STING inhibitors. 
  • AstraZeneca will be responsible for all future R&D and commercialization of the STING inhibitor compounds.
  • F-star will retain rights to all STING agonists currently in clinical development for cancer.
  • F-star is eligible to receive upfront and near-term payments of up to $12 million and milestone payments of over $300 million, as well as royalty payments. 
  • Price Action: FSTX shares are up 15.4% at $8.47, and AZN shares are down 0.97% at $59.18 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

