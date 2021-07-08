Sanofi, GSK Get Nod For Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In India
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) have received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- The companies in May started global trials to include more than 35,000 adults to test the candidate and hope to get approvals by the end of 2021.
- Phase 2 interim results showed that the vaccine produces a robust immune response.
- According to India's clinical trial registry, the Indian arm of the studies will enroll roughly 3,000 adults between the ages of 18 years and 55 years.
- The assessment is expected to run for a year, and the first enrollment in India is already done.
- GSK and Sanofi's vaccine candidate uses the same technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines.
- It will be coupled with an adjuvant made by GSK.
- Sanofi also plans to test the vaccine as a booster, regardless of which shot a person may have received first.
- Price Action: GSK shares are down 1.19% at $39.76, and SNY shares are down 0.43% at $50.99 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care General