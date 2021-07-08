 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly, Verge Genomics Ink $720M Pact For Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Eli Lilly, Verge Genomics Ink $720M Pact For Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies
  • Verge Genomics has announced a three-year collaboration with Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) to research and develop novel therapies to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a motor neuron disease.
  • Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Verge will receive up to $25 million in upfront equity investment and potential near-term payments, with an additional milestone value of $694 million and potential downstream royalties.
  • Verge will apply its all-in-human platform to discover and validate new targets for ALS. The all-in-human platform is based on a proprietary collection of patient brain transcriptomes across various neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Verge will apply its human-based discovery capabilities to validate targets.
  • Lilly will select up to four targets identified by Verge with plans to advance through clinical development and commercialization.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 1.75% at $231.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs multiple sclerosisBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

