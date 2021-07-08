 Skip to main content

Evaxion's Cancer Immunotherapy Shows Antitumor Effect In Early-Stage Melanoma Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:10am   Comments
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAXhas announced results from its Phase 1/2a trial of EVX-01 in metastatic melanoma.
  • Data from the trial showed that EVX-01 in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor was safe, with only mild and moderate adverse events observed.
  • Combined therapy with EVX-01 demonstrated an objective response rate of 67% across all nine patients, including 22% Complete Response (CR) and 44% Partial Response (PR). 
  • Among the four patients on the highest two doses, there was an objective response rate of 75%. 
  • Three patients with Stable Disease (SD) for 10, 8, and 9 months on anti-PD1 treatment alone achieved CR, CR, and PR, respectively, following EVX-01 administration.
  • The company expects to start a Phase 2b trial with EVX-01 in December 2021.
  • Evaxion also unveiled interim data from the Phase 1/2a trial of EVX-02 in adjuvant melanoma.
  • Data from the first patients in the trial showed T-cell activation, even in assays that had not been prestimulated.
  • The company aims to initiate a Phase 2 trial with EVX-02 in an adjuvant setting in Q2 of 2022.
  • Evaxion will host a webcast and conference call today at 8:00 a.m. EDT.
  • Price Action: EVAX shares are up 1.32% at $6.80 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs cancer Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

