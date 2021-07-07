 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Gets FDA Breakthrough Tag

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Gets FDA Breakthrough Tag
  • The FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Valneva SE's (NASDAQ: VALN) single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553.
  • This new U.S. milestone comes in addition to the FDA Fast Track designation and the European Medicines Agency's PRIME designation, which the Company received in December 2018 and in October 2020, respectively.
  • Valneva completed recruitment for the Phase 3 trial in April 2021 and expects to report topline data this summer. 
  • The trial's primary objective is to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of VLA1553 at 28 days following a single immunization.
  • Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus, a Togaviridae virus transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. 
  • Price Action: VALN shares are up 1.1% at $28.00 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VALN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 1, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven, Bristol-Myers Squibb Snag FDA Approvals, Iterum UTI Drug Review On Track, Centessa Pharmaceuticals Debuts On Nasdaq
Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs FDA Breakthrough DesignationBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com