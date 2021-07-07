Abeona Unveils Additional Data From Gene Therapy Trial For Rare Connective Tissue Disorder
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) has announced updated data from Phase 1/2a trial for up to six years following treatment with EB-101 for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).
- The data showed that investigator assessment of wound healing of over 50% from baseline was present in 69% of treated wounds (n=18/26) at three years, 93% (n=14/15) at four years, 80% (n=12/15) at five years, and 80% (n=4/5) at six years.
- The results were shared at the Society for Pediatric Dermatology (SPD) 46th Annual Meeting.
- The data also showed that pain was absent in all treated wounds that were evaluated at three years (n=26), four years (n=15), five years (n=15), and six years (n=5) of follow up, compared with the presence of pain at baseline in 53% (n=20/38) of treated wounds.
- A separate survey data showed that 76% of the treated wounds with 50% or greater healing were associated with improved pain scores, with 53% associated with "much/very much improved" pain scores.
- EB-101 is an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy currently investigated in Phase 3 VIITAL study to treat RDEB.
- RDEB is a rare connective tissue disorder characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain and can lead to systemic complications.
- Price Action: ABEO shares are down 4.33% at $1.44 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
