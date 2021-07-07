 Skip to main content

Why Dare Bioscience (DARE) Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:38am   Comments
Why Dare Bioscience DARE Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday?
  • In a regulatory 8-K filing, on June 30, Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) entered into an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for a new grant of up to $48.95 million for DARE-LARC1, its investigational user-controlled, long-acting reversible contraceptive.
  • The Grant will support technology development and preclinical activities to advance DARE-LARC1 toward clinical testing in humans from June 30 to November 1, 2026. 
  • The company will receive an initial payment of $11.45 million in July 2021.
  • Additional payments are contingent upon the DARE-LARC1 program's achievement of specified milestones.
  • Price Action: DARE shares are up 23.4% at $1.87 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

