OncoSec Stock Jumps On Anti-Cancer Gene Therapy Trial Collaboration With Merck In Melanoma
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) will evaluate its DNA-plasmid interleukin-12 (IL-12) TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in KEYNOTE-C87 Phase 3 trial.
- The planned trial will evaluate the overall survival of patients treated with the TAVO / Keytruda combination versus standard of care in late-stage patients with metastatic melanoma who are refractory to immune checkpoint therapy.
- Under the terms of the Agreement, each party will be responsible for its internal costs, with OncoSec covering third-party expenses.
- KEYNOTE-C87 intends to enroll approximately 400 patients.
- TAVO has received FDA Fast Track designation as an anti-cancer gene therapy that expresses IL-12 to treat metastatic melanoma, following progression on Keytruda or Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab).
- Price Action: ONCS shares are up 24.37% at $3.47 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancer gene therapyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General