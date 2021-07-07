 Skip to main content

OncoSec Stock Jumps On Anti-Cancer Gene Therapy Trial Collaboration With Merck In Melanoma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 7:58am   Comments
  • OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) will evaluate its DNA-plasmid interleukin-12 (IL-12) TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in KEYNOTE-C87 Phase 3 trial. 
  • The planned trial will evaluate the overall survival of patients treated with the TAVO / Keytruda combination versus standard of care in late-stage patients with metastatic melanoma who are refractory to immune checkpoint therapy. 
  • Under the terms of the Agreement, each party will be responsible for its internal costs, with OncoSec covering third-party expenses.  
  • KEYNOTE-C87 intends to enroll approximately 400 patients. 
  • TAVO has received FDA Fast Track designation as an anti-cancer gene therapy that expresses IL-12 to treat metastatic melanoma, following progression on Keytruda or Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab).  
  • Price Action: ONCS shares are up 24.37% at $3.47 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

