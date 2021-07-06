Lilly Invests In MiNA To Fund Protein-Upregulating RNA Programs
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is set to invest $15 million in its small activating RNA (saRNA) partner, MiNA Therapeutics.
- The investment comes two months after Lilly agreed to pay $25 million upfront to work with MiNA on up to five targets.
- MiNA will use the money to advance its internal pipeline of saRNA therapeutics, led by a drug designed to cut immunosuppression by raising levels of the C/EBP-⍺ master regulator of myeloid cell differentiation.
