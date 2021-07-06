 Skip to main content

Lilly Invests In MiNA To Fund Protein-Upregulating RNA Programs

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 11:06am   Comments
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is set to invest $15 million in its small activating RNA (saRNA) partner, MiNA Therapeutics. 
  • The investment comes two months after Lilly agreed to pay $25 million upfront to work with MiNA on up to five targets.
  • MiNA will use the money to advance its internal pipeline of saRNA therapeutics, led by a drug designed to cut immunosuppression by raising levels of the C/EBP-⍺ master regulator of myeloid cell differentiation.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.05% at $234.07 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

