 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teva Recalls One Batch Of Topotecan After Complaint Of Glass Particulate In Vial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
Teva Recalls One Batch Of Topotecan After Complaint Of Glass Particulate In Vial
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) is recalling one lot of its cancer drug topotecan injection after a pharmacy complaint flagged the presence of a single glass particulate in a vial of the drug. 
  • A follow-up review of the suspect sample turned up two other particles, which have been identified as grey silicone and “translucent, colorless cotton fiber,” a notice on the FDA’s website said.
  • Teva notified its customers on June 18 and asked that the lot be recalled. It said it hadn’t received any side effect reports or additional particle complaints when it announced the recall on June 30.
  • Injecting a drug that’s polluted with particulates can cause mild reactions such as injection-site irritation or swelling. 
  • If particulates reach the blood vessels, they can make their way to the organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs, or brain, potentially leading to stroke or even death, the FDA said.
  • Teva sent the batch due to expire April 2022 to six wholesalers across the U.S. 
  • The drug is packaged in 4 mg/4 mL single-use vials. Teva didn’t say how many vials were in the recalled lot.
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are down 1.46% at $9.77 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

New York Takes Drugmakers, Drug Retailers To Legal Trial Over Opioid
JNJ's $260M Settlement Could Serve As Global Opioid Deal Template: Analyst
Johnson & Johnson Reaches $230M Settlement With New York To End Sale Of Opioids Nationwide
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Understanding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com