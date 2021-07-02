 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioSig Technologies Raises $10M Via Equity Issued At $4/Share

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
BioSig Technologies Raises $10M Via Equity Issued At $4/Share
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $4.00 per share, representing a discount of 8% from the last close price of $4.35 on Thursday.
  • The gross proceeds will be approximately $10 million, or roughly $11.5 million, if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of shares.
  • The offering will close by July 7. 
  • Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Proceeds will be used for complete commercialization activities related to the PURE EP System, including additional support for organizational development, ongoing R&D, and general corporate purposes.
  • The PURE EP System has been awarded FDA 510(k) clearance. The Company commenced commercialization in 2020.
  • Price Action: BSGM shares are down 6.90% at $4.05 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSGM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Iterum's Regulatory Setback, Decision Day For Provention Bio, Cidara & Outset Medical Announce CFO Departures
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Jobs Report
5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
BioSig Completes 1,000 Patient Cases and Expects 1,500 more at the end of 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com