BioSig Technologies Raises $10M Via Equity Issued At $4/Share
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $4.00 per share, representing a discount of 8% from the last close price of $4.35 on Thursday.
- The gross proceeds will be approximately $10 million, or roughly $11.5 million, if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of shares.
- The offering will close by July 7.
- Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- Proceeds will be used for complete commercialization activities related to the PURE EP System, including additional support for organizational development, ongoing R&D, and general corporate purposes.
- The PURE EP System has been awarded FDA 510(k) clearance. The Company commenced commercialization in 2020.
- Price Action: BSGM shares are down 6.90% at $4.05 during the market session on the last check Friday.
