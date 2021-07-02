 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Regeneron Discovers GPR75 Gene Mutations Can Protect Against Obesity, Begins Search For New Drugs

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
Regeneron Discovers GPR75 Gene Mutations Can Protect Against Obesity, Begins Search For New Drugs
  • A team at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Genetics Center has discovered mutations in the gene GPR75 that protect against obesity.
  • Now, drug developers at Regeneron will use its VelocImmune technology, which generates antibodies from humanized mice, to find drugs that can mimic the protective properties of the GPR75 variants.
  • Regeneron's researchers started by sequencing the exomes (protein-coding regions of genomes) from around 650,000 people.
  • As reported in Science, the Regeneron team found 16 genes strongly associated with body mass index (BMI). 
  • Five of those encode G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are expressed in the brain and central nervous system.
  • Of the five, GPR75 had the most significant effect on protection against obesity. 
  • People with at least one inactive copy of GPR75 were 12 pounds lighter and faced a 54% lower risk of obesity than did people without the gene abnormality. 
  • These protective "loss-of-function mutations" were found in one out of every 3,000 people studied.
  • To further probe GPR75's role, researchers fed a high-fat diet to mice engineered to lack either one or two copies of the gene and mice with two functioning copies. 
  • The normal mice doubled their weight in 14 weeks. Mice with just one functioning copy of GPR75 gained 25% less body weight, while those that lacked both copies of the gene gained 44% less. 
  • Glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity also improved in mice engineered to lack either one or two gene copies.
  • Regeneron will investigate several different alternatives for targeting the gene in obesity, including gene-silencing drugs, antibodies, and small molecules. 
  • Price Action: REGN shares closed at $574.6 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN)

Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Thursday
In Future CRISPR Gene Editing To Treat Diseases, Says Intellia Co-Founder: CNBC
EC Selects Antibody Therapies, Arthritis Drug As Preferred COVID-19 Meds: Reuters
Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Analyst Says Competitive Concerns Are Overblown, Pipeline Opportunity Underappreciated
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 29, 2021
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, GM Or Regeneron?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs obesityBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com