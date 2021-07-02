Regeneron Discovers GPR75 Gene Mutations Can Protect Against Obesity, Begins Search For New Drugs
- A team at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Genetics Center has discovered mutations in the gene GPR75 that protect against obesity.
- Now, drug developers at Regeneron will use its VelocImmune technology, which generates antibodies from humanized mice, to find drugs that can mimic the protective properties of the GPR75 variants.
- Regeneron's researchers started by sequencing the exomes (protein-coding regions of genomes) from around 650,000 people.
- As reported in Science, the Regeneron team found 16 genes strongly associated with body mass index (BMI).
- Five of those encode G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are expressed in the brain and central nervous system.
- Of the five, GPR75 had the most significant effect on protection against obesity.
- People with at least one inactive copy of GPR75 were 12 pounds lighter and faced a 54% lower risk of obesity than did people without the gene abnormality.
- These protective "loss-of-function mutations" were found in one out of every 3,000 people studied.
- To further probe GPR75's role, researchers fed a high-fat diet to mice engineered to lack either one or two copies of the gene and mice with two functioning copies.
- The normal mice doubled their weight in 14 weeks. Mice with just one functioning copy of GPR75 gained 25% less body weight, while those that lacked both copies of the gene gained 44% less.
- Glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity also improved in mice engineered to lack either one or two gene copies.
- Regeneron will investigate several different alternatives for targeting the gene in obesity, including gene-silencing drugs, antibodies, and small molecules.
