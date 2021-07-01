 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis Looks To Enter mRNA Technology, Says Chairman: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
Share:
Novartis Looks To Enter mRNA Technology, Says Chairman: Reuters
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) could get into the field of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology, reported Reuters, citing Chairman Joerg Reinhardt in a newspaper interview.
  • In the Aargauer Zeitung interview, Reinhardt also highlighted the company's interest in anti-infective products that the pandemic has also driven.
  • "Novartis is doing the same, and we are having the discussion this week in the executive committee and then in August in the board of directors," he added without being more specific.
  • "We are now reassessing that," Reinhardt said, as the pandemic has resurrected the company's interest in anti-infectives.
  • In addition to antivirals against the coronavirus developing in a partnership with Molecular Partners AG (OTC: MLLCF), Novartis is also working on an oral protease inhibitor that it hopes could be effective in a long-term fight against COVID-19.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.32% at $91.53 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS + MLLCF)

Drug Formulation Developer Aerovate Therapeutics Kick Starts Trading Today With Upsized Debut
Novartis Claims It Overpaid Genentech $210M In Patent Licensing Pact
Novartis Touts More Positive Zolgensma Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients
IPO Preview: WalkMe, Atai Life Sciences Highlight Week Of Many Offerings
Novartis's Iptacopan Aces Mid-Stage Kidney Disease Trial
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs mRNA ReutersBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com