Alzamend Neuro Submits IND Application For Alzheimer's-Related Dementia Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Alzamend Neuro Submits IND Application For Alzheimer's-Related Dementia Candidate
  • Ault Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW), a diversified holding company, has announced that Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for a Phase 1 study of AL001.
  • The Phase 1 study is designed to determine clinically safe and appropriate AL001 dosing in future studies. 
  • AL001 is a lithium-based ionic cocrystal oral therapy for patients with dementia-related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's disease.
  • After completing this initial study, Alzamend said it intends to initiate a Phase 1/2a trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of AL001 in Alzheimer's disease.
  • ALZN Price Action: ALZN shares were trading down 9.04% at $7.95 at last check Thursday. 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

