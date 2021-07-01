Alzamend Neuro Submits IND Application For Alzheimer's-Related Dementia Candidate
- Ault Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW), a diversified holding company, has announced that Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for a Phase 1 study of AL001.
- The Phase 1 study is designed to determine clinically safe and appropriate AL001 dosing in future studies.
- AL001 is a lithium-based ionic cocrystal oral therapy for patients with dementia-related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's disease.
- After completing this initial study, Alzamend said it intends to initiate a Phase 1/2a trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of AL001 in Alzheimer's disease.
- ALZN Price Action: ALZN shares were trading down 9.04% at $7.95 at last check Thursday.
