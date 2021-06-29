 Skip to main content

Aligos Therapeutics Presses Capital Raise Button

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 8:52am   Comments

  • Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of common stock. 
  • Underwriters can purchase up to an additional 600k shares.
  • J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. 
  • Cantor is acting as a lead manager for the offering.
  • The proceeds will be used to fund the clinical development of STOPS candidates and R&D activities for siRNA and NASH THR-ß candidates.
  • See the offering prospectus here.
  • Price Action: ALGS shares are down 7.07% at $22.07 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

