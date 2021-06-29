Aligos Therapeutics Presses Capital Raise Button
- Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
- Underwriters can purchase up to an additional 600k shares.
- J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Cantor is acting as a lead manager for the offering.
- The proceeds will be used to fund the clinical development of STOPS candidates and R&D activities for siRNA and NASH THR-ß candidates.
- See the offering prospectus here.
- Price Action: ALGS shares are down 7.07% at $22.07 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
