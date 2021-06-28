 Skip to main content

Gilead's Yescarta Touts Positive Data In Second-Line Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:48am   Comments
  • Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) unit Kite Pharma has announced top-line results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-7 of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) compared to standard of care (SOC) in second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).
  • Yescarta boosted event-free survival (EFS) over a standard of care regimen of physicians’-choice therapy followed by high-dose chemo plus a stem cell transplant.
  • At a two-year check-in, patients dosed with Yescarta posted a 60% relative increase in EFS over the standard of care.
  • The study also hit its secondary objective response rate endpoint, but overall survival data were still too immature to judge, Kite said.
  • The safety results from the study, which enrolled 359 patients across 77 treatment centers, were consistent with prior trials.
  • 6% of patients experienced grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome. 
  • Kite plans to submit the data for regulatory approval in the US and EU later this year and present updated data at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.87% at $68.47 during the market session on the last check Monday.

