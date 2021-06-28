 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Daré Bioscience's DARE-HRT1 Shows Potential As Monthly Therapy For Vasomotor, Vaginal Symptoms of Menopause

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:14am   Comments
Share:
Daré Bioscience's DARE-HRT1 Shows Potential As Monthly Therapy For Vasomotor, Vaginal Symptoms of Menopause
  • Daré Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DAREhas announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 trial of DARE-HRT1 as part of a hormone therapy (HT) regimen to treat the vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause.
  • DARE-HRT1 is a novel IVR designed to deliver bio-identical 17β-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone.
  • Data from the study demonstrated that the levels of estradiol released from both the lower and higher dose formulation of DARE-HRT1 achieved or exceeded the targeted levels for hormone therapy. 
  • The progesterone levels released from both versions of DARE-HRT1 evaluated in the study met the objectives of releasing progesterone. 
  • The treatment was well tolerated, with the most common adverse events consistent with other vaginal products. 
  • There was only one early discontinuation due to an adverse event unrelated to study treatment or participation, and no serious adverse events were reported. 
  • Daré plans to submit data from the Phase 1 clinical study of DARE-HRT1 for publication in a peer-reviewed publication.
  • Price Action: DARE shares are up 2.96% at $1.74 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DARE)

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs menopauseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com