Daré Bioscience's DARE-HRT1 Shows Potential As Monthly Therapy For Vasomotor, Vaginal Symptoms of Menopause
- Daré Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) has announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 trial of DARE-HRT1 as part of a hormone therapy (HT) regimen to treat the vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause.
- DARE-HRT1 is a novel IVR designed to deliver bio-identical 17β-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone.
- Data from the study demonstrated that the levels of estradiol released from both the lower and higher dose formulation of DARE-HRT1 achieved or exceeded the targeted levels for hormone therapy.
- The progesterone levels released from both versions of DARE-HRT1 evaluated in the study met the objectives of releasing progesterone.
- The treatment was well tolerated, with the most common adverse events consistent with other vaginal products.
- There was only one early discontinuation due to an adverse event unrelated to study treatment or participation, and no serious adverse events were reported.
- Daré plans to submit data from the Phase 1 clinical study of DARE-HRT1 for publication in a peer-reviewed publication.
